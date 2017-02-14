Search Underway For Passenger Missing From Bahamas Cruise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who was reportedly seen going overboard from a cruise ship near the Bahamas.
It happened Monday around 8:30 a.m. on the Carnival Elation cruise ship, about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas.
Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, Georgia was on the 11th deck on the ship’s closed circuit TV when he went overboard, according to officials.
His wife alerted the Elation to his disappearance once they moored in Nassau.
“The watch standers directed the launch of a forward deployed Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to search,” said the U.S. Coast Guard 7th District Southeast in a statement.
The cruise departed from Jacksonville to their first port of call in Nassau, Bahamas.
