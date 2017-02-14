Search Underway For Passenger Missing From Bahamas Cruise

February 14, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Carnival Cruise Lines, Overboard Passenger, U.S. Coast Guard

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who was reportedly seen going overboard from a cruise ship near the Bahamas.

It happened Monday around 8:30 a.m. on the Carnival Elation cruise ship, about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas.

Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, Georgia was on the 11th deck on the ship’s closed circuit TV when he went overboard, according to officials.

His wife alerted the Elation to his disappearance once they moored in Nassau.

“The watch standers directed the launch of a forward deployed Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to search,” said the U.S. Coast Guard 7th District Southeast in a statement.

The cruise departed from Jacksonville to their first port of call in Nassau, Bahamas.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia