Proposals Hashed Out For Growth Around Panthers Arena

SUNRISE (CBSMiami/AP) — Since it was built, the only attraction around the BB&T Center in Sunrise has been a shopping mall.
But times they are a-changing.
Broward County officials are taking steps to develop an area around where the Florida Panthers play hockey in what is being dubbed “Downtown West.”
Broward County is embracing a development plan for the 143 acres around the BB&T Center in South Florida.
A nonprofit real estate consultant group, The Urban Land Institute, was hired by the county to help develop plans.
The Sun-Sentinel reports that the consultants say visitors leave the arena after shows or games because there’s nothing there to capture them.
They suggest the land be developed with a potential mix of housing, a hotel, office space, retail, a casino and the hockey arena.
