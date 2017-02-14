Police Question Man After Woman Is Found Murdered In Apartment

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A man wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide in Miami has been taken into custody by law enforcement.
Police released a flyer on Monday asking for the community to help locate Oscar Eustaquio Gonzalez, 27, considered armed and dangerous.
On Sunday, Rosemery Ramirez-Morales, 23, was found shot to death inside a unit at the Fontainebleau Milton Apartment Rentals complex, located 9621 Fontainebleau Blvd.
Hours earlier, Miami-Dade Police officers arrived to the complex after reports of gunshots were heard, but they didn’t find anything.
The deceased victim was discovered only when her roommate returned home at about 6:00 a.m.
Investigators called it a domestic-related incident.
An alert was issued for Gonzalez and the gray Chevy Camaro he was thought to be driving. The car was recovered quickly.
Police were first alerted to his presence when they got a phone call from a woman saying that he was knocking on her door. The woman told police her husband and Gonzalez were friends.
She didn’t answer the door and Gonzalez was eventually located in the area of S.W. 182 Terrace & S.W. 119 Avenue, and taken into custody without incident.