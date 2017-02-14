Miami Int’l Boat Show Sails Into Town This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ahoy matey, it’s time to haul anchor and set sail for the Magic City.

The 2017 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show gets underway Thursday at the iconic Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key.

This year’s show features more than 1,300 boats on land and in the water with 550 plus slips.

The park has a deep water basin which can accommodate the larger vessels. Closed and open-air tents will house approximately 1,100 vendors selling marine accessories, electronics, engines, nautical gifts and apparel and services.

The boat show’s Strictly Sail Miami will be staged again this year at the Miamarina at Bayside Marketplace. This show location will feature approximately 130 sailboats, sailing and power catamarans, daily seminars and sailing gear.

The boat show runs 10am–6pm daily through Monday, President’s Day.

Tickets are $40 per day for those 16-years-old and up. A two-day pass (Friday–Monday, February 17–20) runs $45 while a five-day pass is $100. Children 15 and younger free.

Parking is spread over several areas with free shuttles to the show locations. Over 10,000 parking spaces available at offsite locations. Click Here for more information.

