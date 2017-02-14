Marlins To Wear No. 16 Patches To Honor Jose Fernandez

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the first time in four years, the Miami Marlins will enter a new season without Jose Fernandez.
The baseball world was rocked late last September when, with the regular season wrapping up, Fernandez and two friends were killed in a boating accident off Miami Beach.
The loss of the two-time All-Star and former NL Rookie of the Year will certainly be felt on the field, but it’s the times he shared with his teammates off the field that will impact the Marlins most.
To honor his memory, Miami will wear a No. 16 patch on their jerseys this season.
Shortly after Fernandez’s death, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria said that Jose’s No. 16 jersey would be retired by the team.
Loria has been in the news lately for his reported interested in selling the team.
The Marlins also honored Fernandez during the first game they played following his death. The entire team wore No. 16 “Fernandez” jerseys, a final appearance on the field for the jersey of the player that meant so much to so many people he met.