Man Charged In Deaths Of Woman & Teen After SWAT Standoff

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Police are still trying to figure out the motive behind the deaths of a woman and her 15-year-old daughter who were found shot to death inside a Sunrise home where a man kept SWAT teams at bay for several hours on Monday.

Kevin Nelson, 32, was booked into the Broward jail early Tuesday on two counts of murder without premeditation, court records show.

Late Monday night the family of the teen killed arrived at the crime scene. Courtney Smith said the 15-year-old victim is his granddaughter, Shanice Smith.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Smith said. “You hear these things but when it hits home, it’s totally different.”

Smith is left wondering why these two lives — including that of a teen who was an ‘A’ student in high school and had her whole life ahead of her could be taken in such a way.

“She had a real bright future and then this tragedy happened,” Smith said.

Several neighbors tell CBS4 News that this was a troubled couple — often arguing in public outside their home and cops being called to the home numerous times for domestic complaints over the past year or so.

The standoff Monday began around 11 a.m. when police received a 911 call from someone saying they had heard shots fired inside Del Rio Village, a townhouse complex just east of University Drive.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Nelson by phone and all he said was, “Yeah, I’m here,” then hung up and refused to come out.

Fearing Nelson was armed, a SWAT team was called in as police negotiators attempted to get him to surrender.

As time went on and he refused to come out, the SWAT team first knocked down a tree in front of the building, then it was the fence that went down followed by the front door. Once the door was down, a robot went in followed by SWAT team members.

Nelson eventually made his way out of the home after more than four hours and surrendered. That’s when police found the two bodies.

Michelle Eddy from the Sunrise Police Department said the woman lived in the home with Nelson but could not confirm whether the woman’s daughter lived there as well. The daughter was not directly related to Nelson, Eddy said. Police did not release the names of the victims.

According to the Sun Sentinel, court records show Nelson was arrested during a domestic disturbance in October 2016 at the same home in the 7700 block of Balboa Street.

According to the arrest report, Nelson repeatedly hit a woman who lived there with him after she tried to stop him from throwing bleach on the bedroom furniture.

The woman’s daughter told police at the time that she heard her mother screaming, telling her to call 911. She heard the two struggling and saw Nelson on top of her, the report said. When police arrived, they could smell the bleach and saw blood on the walls and the couch, the report said. Nelson was ordered to stay away from the victim as a condition of his pre-trial release in that case. The order was revoked about a month later after the Broward State Attorney’s Office decided not to move forward with the case and the charges were dropped, court records show.