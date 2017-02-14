Lawmaker Wants Tougher Penalties For Refusing DUI Tests

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Ignition interlock devices would be required for individuals who repeatedly refuse tests for driving under the influence under a Senate proposal strengthening penalties for those who decline the tests.
The measure filed Monday by Sen. David Simmons would fine a driver between $500 and $1,000 if they refuse to submit to a breath, urine or blood test when asked to do so by a law enforcement officer. They would also have four points assessed against their license and put on probation for six months.
Individuals who again refuse a test, after having previously had their license suspended for refusing a test, would continue to be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor, which brings a penalty that could include up to a year in jail and $1,000 in fines.
The bill also requires the driver to pay for mandatory interlock devices to be installed on all their vehicles, including those jointly leased or owned, for up to one year after qualifying for a permanent or restricted license.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.