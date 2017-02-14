Larranaga On Canes: “Our Big Men Have Been Improving Rapidly”

University of Miami Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Jim Larranaga joins the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM for a special Valentine’s Day interview. Coach L highlights the rapid improvement of his big men, takes notice of the impact that playing in a conference like the ACC can have on a young team and assures fans that his team is ready for the Big Dance. Larranaga also revisits a bizarre scene the other night in Louisville when a crazed fan jumped into the Canes huddle during the game.

On loss to Louisville- “We told our team going in that first to 70 wins. We lead throughout the 1st half and then in the 2nd half they began crashing the offensive boards as good as anybody and they made some long distance threes they haven’t been making.”

On upcoming game against Georgia Tech- “Ben Lammers, he was one of our top recruits as well, he may be one of the most improved players in the ACC. Their coach is also likely to be the conference coach of the year.”

On Miami’s big men- “We have several young big men our staff has been working with. We are in the gym with them individually and they are making a lot of progress and I’ve been very happy with how they have been playing the last few games. Our big men have been improving rapidly.”

On the ACC standings- “Every Monday we update our players on what’s happening in the league. The league is very deep and talented and our guys know that, We give them what we call a sneak peek on Monday and it gives an overview of the league.”

