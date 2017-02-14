In The Recruiting Huddle: Zackary Zambrano – American Heritage

PLAYER: Zackary Zambrano

POSITION: OC/OG

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 290

SCOUTING: While there are some quality linemen that are starting to make their way into the spotlight, here is one who has slowly been making a mark for the Patriots the past year. Zambrano is another one of the major reasons this program won a state title and went unbeaten. He turned out to be a real asset to a program that won it all for the third time in four years. This is an agile, strong and passionate prospect who has been taught well throughout his young career. Whether it was from the staff at American Heritage – or his father, who was a one-time standout and All-American at Miami Beach High – Zambrano has picked up plenty along the way as college coaches continue to look in his direction. He has a chance to be very special this upcoming season.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4025924/zackary-zambrano