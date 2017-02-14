DOJ: Women Busted Over Bad Butt Injections At Spa

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two Miami-Dade residents are facing serious charges, accused of injecting smuggled silicone into hundreds of their spa clients.

“Serious harm, including death, can occur when individuals have liquid silicone or other substances injected into their buttocks to increase their size. The FDA has not approved liquid silicone or other injectable substances to increase the size of the buttocks,” said Justin D. Green, Special Agent in Charge, FDA-OCI Miami.

Maribel Jimenez and Magaly Del Rosario are facing a 20-count indictment over the allegations.

According to the indictment, Jimenez with the help of Del Rosario, a manager at the Bella Beauty spa, 83rd Avenue and West Flagler, would inject their clients’ buttocks with non-FDA approved silicone from 2008 to 2015.

They allegedly did not tell their clients of the health risks from using the silicone which they had reportedly smuggled in from Colombia.

“The suspects in this investigation put their own financial enrichment well above the health and safety of the hundreds of people who trusted them,” said Mark Selby, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Miami.

Law enforcement says the silicone was smuggled into the U.S. using 170 separate DHL carrier shipments with a false label saying the items were “Depilatory Wax .”

The investigation was prompted after a number of spa clients complained they were experiencing bad symptoms after the injections.

Court documents allege the women even covered up the health consequences arising from the silicone injections.

Jimenez and Del Rosario appeared in court Tuesday for an initial hearing. Jimenez is scheduled for another hearing on Friday.