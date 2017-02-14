Blu’s Blog: Shamar Munroe Gives Red Zone Elite A Boost

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

On a day where many of the local South Florida 7-on-7 teams were in Orlando, competing in the first big statewide tournament of the year, there were a group of prospects who were still looking to be a part of a team this spring and summer.

With veteran head coach and Red Zone Elite founder Eddie Crespo running his annual tryout for prospects who may have been passed over by some of the other teams, dozens flocked to a tryout that would end up making a huge impact.

They came from South Miami, Pompano Beach and Pembroke Pines for a chance to be a part of a Red Zone Elite program that has offered up a chance for football prospects to have a place to compete and showcase their abilities.

On this Saturday, there was simply no shortage of football talent on display. No matter what position you watched, there were stellar prospects turning heads.

“You have to remind yourself that this is South Florida, and having athletes come from 30 and 40 miles away is not surprising,” Crespo said. “Having been around the sport all of my life, I have always respected the passion these football players have.”

One of those talents that were on hand for this tryout is someone who just may take South Florida by storm in his senior year. After attending Varela and Coral Gables through the first part of his high school career, Shamar Munroe is now showing why he may be one of the best overall athletes in the always stacked and talented Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

While he has actually been on the radar for a few years, and we have had the chance to watch him, he never got the break to play the quarterback position – and that is where things will change this coming season.

The move to a progressive and talented offensive unit at Miami Palmetto could have been what Munroe has been waiting for. While the Coral Gables offense did not fit his style, the one that he will be part of this coming year, could easily change his recruiting.

The nephew of former Coral Reef and Florida Gator Dorian Munroe, this is a talent who could easily emerge as one of Florida’s elite dual-threat quarterbacks.

“I love playing quarterback,” Munroe said. “It gives me a chance to use my athletic ability, and that is what makes this sport so much fun.”

For those who have watched him in the past – as well as at the tryout – believe that this 5-foot-11, 180-pounder has the athletic ability, skill and the football savvy to become one of the best.

“In a year where there is no Class of 2018 quarterbacks who are getting a lot of press locally, this is the perfect time for Shamar to jump into the position and lead Palmetto,” Crespo explained. “He is that talented and that athletic.”

While Munroe was one of the standouts, he was not alone at this event. Pompano Beach Blanche Ely safety/linebacker Carlton Cleophat (2018) and teammate Sean Martin, a 2019 receiver, also made a huge impact as talent roamed the field for over two hours – trying to get that edge.

Also, Class of 2019 receiver Dimitri Lewis (Miramar Everglades) and Class of 2018 receiver Roger Lewis (Davie Nova) did well along with impressive Coral Gables’ receiver Nomar Hernandez.

“We will take these young men – along with some of the other athletes we had from last year – and play our first tournament this coming weekend,” Crespo explained. “To be a part of THE EVENT at Ives Estates Park is going to tell these athletes a lot about themselves. The best 7-on-7 teams around will be there, and this is their chance to make an early statement.”

There were some other football prospects who also came out and made a lasting impression as well:

2019 – Cameron Daniel, WR, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – James Donaldson, S/LB, Miramar

2021 – Gabriel Dozier, DB, Miami Christopher Columbus (will attend)

2019 – Basilio Fernandez, OLB, Coral Gables

2018 – Jaden Grant, WR, Miami Killian

2020 – Gilles Louissaint, WR, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

2018 – Darius Loureiro, WR, Cutler Bay Charter

2018 – Justin Medina, S, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – Jeffrey Miliffe, QB, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Dantron Nelson, WR, Miami Palmetto

2019 – Armando Parra, QB, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – Jon Michael Serna, WR, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Paul Sierra, WR, Miramar Everglades

2019 – Matthew Vargas, WR, Miramar Everglades

2018 – Santiago Venegas, QB, Miami Belen Jesuit

2020 – Maximus Villar, OLB, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – Jesse Weekes, CB, Pembroke Pines Flanagan