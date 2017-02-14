Andre Carter Hired To Help Coach Dolphins Defensive Line

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are coming off of their best season in almost a decade but you better believe that some changes are coming.
Head coach Adam Gase is making an addition to his coaching staff, hiring former pass rushing specialist Andre Carter as Miami’s assistant defensive line coach.
Carter was feared by quarterbacks during his 13 years in the NFL, retiring with 80 sacks collected while playing with four different teams.
The hiring was first reported by ESPN late Monday afternoon.
Carter will replace longtime coach Jim Washburn, who retired following the end of last season.
The Dolphins defensive line coach is Terrell Williams, who is entering his third season with Miami.
Despite Pro Bowl seasons from Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake, the Dolphins finished the 2016 season ranked 30th in run defense, surrendering 140.4 yards per game, and 19th in sack with 33.