6-Year-Old Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Car In Coral Springs

February 14, 2017 4:25 PM By Carey Codd
Filed Under: Carey Codd, Child Hit By Car, Coral Springs Police

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A 6-year-old has been airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened at around dismissal time.

The child was crossing the street and ran behind a car that was turning, so the car that was heading in the opposite direction did not see the child until the very last second.

Investigators said it appears the driver of the car had no time to stop before hitting the child.

The driver involved in the accident remained on the scene.

According to Coral Springs Fire Rescue spokesperson Mike Moser, the child appeared to suffer non-life threatening injuries.

The child was airlifted to Broward General as a level 2 trauma.

