10-Year-Old ‘Girlpreneur’ Turns Bullying Into Positive Message, Doll Company

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ten-year-old Zoe Terry is a fifth grader who knows what she wants and knows what she is doing – spreading love and confidence one doll at a time.

“You’re an entrepreneur,” asked CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez.

“Yeah, well, I like to prefer the term ‘girlpreneur.’ I like that term better than entrepreneur because I’m a girl,” said Terry.

It’s something positive that came out of something negative.

“I was bullied when I was in kindergarten because my hair was puffy, my skin was darker from everybody else in my class so I wanted to do something about it,” said Terry.

She started her own organization when she was only 5-years-old and called it Zoe’s dolls.

“My whole message for Zoe’s dolls is your image is beautiful, you are beautiful, don’t let anybody tell you you are not beautiful and you can do anything you put your mind to,” said Terry.

On Valentine’s Day, she spread that message to dozens of little girls at Toussaint L’Ouverture Elementary School in Miami the best way she knew how.

In partnership with Hasbro and school board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, Terry gave away black baby alive dolls while promoting self-love.

“It makes me feel really good inside because I know I am doing something really good and it impacts other people and it makes them feel happy so it makes me feel happy,” said Terry.

This weekend she will be traveling to New York. She was chosen by Hasbro as one of their 10 community action heroes.

As for her dolls, she is working on one of her very own. She hopes it will be out soon for all little girls.