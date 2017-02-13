Winderman On Ibaka Rumors: “With Win-Now Riley, I Could See That Move”

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s win streak and the rumors surrounding the Heat’s possible interest in Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka. They also discuss Miami’s upcoming schedule and Josh Richardson’s playing status.
On the Serge Ibaka rumors- “They can ask for something like [Justise] Winslow and Tyler Johnson. With win now Riley, I could see that move.”
On the Heat’s win streak coming to an end- “They only have so much margin for error.”
On Josh Richardson’s return from injury- “All signs point to Richardson coming back in that game in Atlanta.”
