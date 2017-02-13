Winderman On Ibaka Rumors: “With Win-Now Riley, I Could See That Move”

February 13, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Heat, NBA

Interviews-wqam

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s win streak and the rumors surrounding the Heat’s possible interest in Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka.  They also discuss Miami’s upcoming schedule and Josh Richardson’s playing status.

On the Serge Ibaka rumors- “They can ask for something like [Justise] Winslow and Tyler Johnson.  With win now Riley, I could see that move.”

On the Heat’s win streak coming to an end- “They only have so much margin for error.”

On Josh Richardson’s return from injury- “All signs point to Richardson coming back in that game in Atlanta.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Moving U To Stay Fit
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia