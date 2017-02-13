Trump National Security Adviser’s Job May Be In Jeopardy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Amid growing turmoil within his inner circle, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser’s job may be in trouble.
CBS News is reporting that, according to multiple sources, the departure of Michael Flynn is not an “if” but a “when.”
The development comes after Flynn reportedly misled senior administration officials about his discussions of U.S. sanctions against Russia with a Russian envoy. The conversation allegedly took place shortly before the President took office.
The controversy is said to have deeply soured Flynn’s relationship with Vice President Mike Pence who has defended him in the past. Some Democrats have called for an investigation.
The Trump Administration is also dealing with its first test from North Korea after the country conducted a ballistic missile test Sunday in the Sea of Japan. The provocation came right as Mister Trump was sitting down for dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago.
Leaders from the U.S., Japan, and South Korea will hold an emergency meeting at the UN on Monday to weigh their response.
Trump meets Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and later in the week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.