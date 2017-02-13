Thomas Leads No. 16 Miami To 81-57 Win Over Clemson

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The University of Miami women continue to build momentum as the faithful month of March draws closer.
Jessica Thomas scored 18 points, Adrienne Motley added 15 and No. 16 Miami throttled Clemson 81-57 on Sunday for its second-straight win.
Erykah Davenport’s layup with 6:07 left in the first quarter gave Miami (19-6, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) an 8-7 lead and they never trailed again. Her basket sparked a 10-2 run and the Hurricanes led 25-13 at the end of the first.
Motley made a layup, capping a 10-2 Miami run, to start the second quarter for a 35-15 lead, and the Hurrincanes led by 18 at halftime.
Clemson mustered just four points in the third quarter on 1-for-14 shooting (seven percent) and two free throws, and Miami broke it open 65-34 at the end of three.
Laura Cornelius scored 14 points for Miami and Davenport added 10. Aliyah Collier led Clemson (14-11, 3-9) with 17 points, on 7-for-10 shooting, and 10 boards before fouling out.
