Teen Killed In Shooting Near Parade Route

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A teen was killed, two others injured, when gunfire erupted at a Tampa apartment complex where residents had gathered to watch a parade.
Tee’on Milledge, 17, was killed Saturday night following a confrontation that he and his friends had with another group at a housing complex in the Ybor City neighborhood.
There were about 100 residents who had gathered outside to watch the neighborhood’s annual Sant’Yago Illuminated Knight Parade when the shots rang out.
The two other victims received minor injuries.
It is unclear what prompted the shooting. As of Sunday, no suspects had been arrested.
