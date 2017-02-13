Samsung Washing Machines Still Causing Problems After Recall Repairs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than 2.8 million Samsung washing machines were recalled last November because a dangerous design defect and some still say the recall hasn’t fixed the problem.

Micah Martin’s YouTube shows his Samsung washing machine in pieces, and damage to his laundry room.

“We were shocked to find our entire washing machine literally rattled itself apart and then exploded,” Martin said.

His was one of the 733 complaints that prompted a recall of 2.8 million machines.

“It’s this incredible vibration from the 1,100-revolutions-per-minute of the loader, and the machine itself has not been engineered to control that type of force,” attorney William Federman explained.

Federman has filed a class-action lawsuit charging the Samsung washers not only have a dangerous design defect but the recall fails to do what needs to be done.

“They need to get new machines out there that have been adequately tested, and they need to reimburse the U.S. consumer for the losses they’ve suffered,” Federman said.

Lisa Hirgashime Lober says she and her husband, Mark, spent $1,100 for their machine. They had Samsung repair their recalled washing machine; a fix that amounted to securing the top so it can’t fly off, but now the machine goes unbalanced and shuts off.

“We can’t get a load of laundry done without three days passing by,” said Mark Lober.

A warning sticker left by the repair man says bedding can only be washed on delicate with no hot water.

Last November, Cindy Bulow opted for Samsung’s other recall offer. She bought a new Samsung washer with a $445 rebate. She’s still waiting for the check.

“Four hundred and forty-five dollars might not seem a big deal for them, but it is for us. It’s a huge deal. It’s not our problem. We didn’t cause this. They did.”

“I want a new machine that I feel safe with and that I can use as it was advertised,” Lisa Hirgashime Lober said.

Samsung arranged for another repair man to visit the Lober home, and says Bulow’s check is on the way.

In a written statement, Samsung said its in-home repair system has been tested, validated by an independent engineering firm and approved by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. It has “successfully completed hundreds of thousands of in home repairs,” the company says.

The company says the rebate checks are processed within four to six weeks after all the required paperwork is in.

A spokesperson for the Consumer Product Safety Commission says everyone with a recalled model still needs to contact Samsung and have the top secured to the machine because of the potential danger of it flying off due to violent vibration.

You can find the model numbers of the recalled machines on this link.

To contact Samsung, click here or call 866-264-5636.