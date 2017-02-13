Netflix Couples Cheat With These 7 Shows

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The numbers don’t lie even though your partner might.

According to Netflix, a new survey shows that cheating is on the rise by 46 percent worldwide.

But it’s not that kind of cheating.

The popular streaming service says overall 46 percent of couples have admitted they cheated on their significant other by watching their favorite show without them.

While the cheating is happening all over the world, the countries with the most cheaters are Brazil and Mexico, 57 percent to 58 percent respectively. The country with the most loyal viewers is the Netherlands where the study shows 73 percent have not cheated.

Netflix says the cheating trend has been on the rise since 2013. Forty-five percent say they never told their partner they cheated, 60 percent said they would cheat more if they knew they’d get away with it, and 80 percent admitted to cheating more than once.

The top cheating temptations are:

– The Walking Dead

-Breaking Bad

-American Horror Story

-House of Cards

-Orange Is The New Black

-Narcos

-Stranger Things

Netflix says most TV watchers are not planning to cheat; about 80 percent of it is unplanned.

So when is cheating most likely to happen? Nearly 30 percent said when their partner is away on a business trip, 25 percent said when their partner falls asleep and 24 percent said while their partner was at work.

According to the study, 66 percent of cheaters said the shows are “just so good we can’t stop binging.”

Nearly 20 percent of those surveyed said they’ve gotten into a verbal argument about cheating and 14 percent said they thought cheating was worse than having an actual affair.

The Netflix survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey from Dec. 20-31, 2016 and based on 30,267 responses.

Netflix says the sample was balanced by age and gender and representative of an adult online population who watch TV shows via streaming services as a couple in The United States, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, UAE, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, and Denmark.