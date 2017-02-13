Jason Taylor On HOF Nod: “I Didn’t Think It Would Happen This Year”

Legendary Miami Dolphins defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jason Taylor joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss his road to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Listen as he talks about all the emotions he went through leading up to his induction, sharing it with his family and the letter that Tom Brady wrote to voters enticing them to select Jason.
On being selected for the HOF- “The trip was cool because my boys got to go with me and they get it, they were more nervous than I was, I was just kind of going with the flow, I was just happy to make it to the finalist level but I didn’t think it would happen this year.”
“I had 700 texts when I went to bed Saturday and well over 1,000 after I woke up, everybody was great to hear from.”
On Tom Brady’s letter- “I found out about it a couple months ago and I was floored by it, it was done during the season and while he was dealing with his whole BS deflate gate thing, it was surprising and humbling and I had a chance to tell him before the Super Bowl.”
