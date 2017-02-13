Cops Check Out Reports Of Sunrise Shooting, SWAT Called In

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police called in a SWAT team as they investigated reports of gunfire at an apartment complex off University Drive.
The investigation began after a 911 call about gunshots coming from an apartment unit at the Del Rio Village at 7702 Balboa Street.
When officers arrived they called the listed resident. A man who answered the phone reportedly said “yeah, I’m here,” hung up and refused to come out.
Fearing the man inside may be armed, a SWAT team was called in as police attempted to get the man to surrender himself.
Sunrise Fire Rescue was also requested in case there were injuries.