Cops Check Out Reports Of Sunrise Shooting, SWAT Called In

February 13, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Police Standoff, Sunrise, SWAT

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police called in a SWAT team as they investigated reports of gunfire at an apartment complex off University Drive.

The investigation began after a 911 call about gunshots coming from an apartment unit at the Del Rio Village at 7702 Balboa Street.

When officers arrived they called the listed resident. A man who answered the phone reportedly said “yeah, I’m here,” hung up and refused to come out.

Fearing the man inside may be armed, a SWAT team was called in as police attempted to get the man to surrender himself.

Sunrise Fire Rescue was also requested in case there were injuries.

