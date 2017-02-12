Teens Charged In Murder Originally Thought To Be Just Arson

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WINTER HAVEN (CBSMiami/AP) — Two Central Florida teens are behind bars and facing some very serious charges.
Authorities arrested the two teens for the murder of a man who investigators originally thought had died from an accidental fire.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the teens, ages 18 and 16, were arrested Saturday.
They face first-degree murder and robbery charges for the death of 67-year-old Donald Merkley last month.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office originally thought a fire at Merkley’s home in Winter Haven, Florida was accidental and caused by an electric heater.
A sheriff’s office report says Merkley was choked and hit in the head during a sexual encounter.
The 18-year-old was identified as Jerry Johnsey. The Associated Press typically doesn’t identify a minor charged with a crime.
The teens were held without bail and couldn’t be reached for comment.
