Child Abandoned At Sunrise Chuck E Cheese

February 12, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Abandoned Child, Chuck E. Cheese, Sunrise Police Department

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Sunrise Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents or guardians of an abandoned three year old child.

The child was found wandering around a Chuck E Cheese located at 8089 West Oakland Park Blvd Sunrise, FL on Saturday at around 9:50 PM.

Attempts by authorities to locate the child’s guardians were unsuccessful.

Surveillance video from the establishment was reviewed and it shows a woman in her 50’s bring the child inside at approximately 5:30 p.m.

About three hours later the female is seen exiting the Chuck E Cheese without the child.

Currently the child is in the custody of Broward Child Protective Services.

Anyone that has information or knows the child is asked to please contact the Sunrise Police Department at (954)764-3557 or Detective Michael Bulzone at (954)746-3499.

