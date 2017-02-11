White SUV Sought In Teen Triple Shooting

February 11, 2017 6:56 PM By Tiani Jones
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Police are still searching for the shooter that left three teenagers hospitalized in Miami Gardens.

A day after the Friday night shooting along 187th Street, near Carol City Senior High School, the three victims remain in the hospital.

“It’s part of the culture that is now starting to dominate our streets,” said Dr. Steve Gallon III, a board member at the high school. “This is not a movie. In these communities, this is real life.”

Police said a small, white SUV drove by and opened fire.

Unfazed students said the gun violence has become the new norm.

“Most of the time when they say ‘code red’ it’s always over here, so we assumed that somebody was shooting,” said Christian Williams. “Maybe like seven to eight times, it happens frequently, every year.”

Two of the victims are 15. The other is 14. All three are expected to be okay.

If you have any information that can help find the gunman, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

