Trump Hits The Tee With Japanese Prime Minister In Palm Beach

February 11, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — President Trump has returned to his “Winter White House” in Florida for the second weekend in a row, playing host to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International airport as they prepare to spend part of the weekend together at Mar-a-Lago resort on February 10, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The two are scheduled to get in a game of golf as well as discuss trade issues. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International airport on February 10, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The nation leaders spent Saturday afternoon golfing at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, while their wives toured the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach.

It was Melania Trump’s first solo public appearance as first lady.

At a press conference a day earlier, President Trump said the friendship “runs very, very deep” between the U.S. and Japan and his administration is committed to “bringing those ties even closer” and committed to the security of Japan and “strengthening our very crucial alliance.”

A few thousand protesters marred the president’s getaway trip last weekend during the annual Red Cross Ball.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia