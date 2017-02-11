Trump Hits The Tee With Japanese Prime Minister In Palm Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — President Trump has returned to his “Winter White House” in Florida for the second weekend in a row, playing host to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The nation leaders spent Saturday afternoon golfing at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, while their wives toured the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach.
It was Melania Trump’s first solo public appearance as first lady.
At a press conference a day earlier, President Trump said the friendship “runs very, very deep” between the U.S. and Japan and his administration is committed to “bringing those ties even closer” and committed to the security of Japan and “strengthening our very crucial alliance.”
A few thousand protesters marred the president’s getaway trip last weekend during the annual Red Cross Ball.