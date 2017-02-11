Families Of Men On Jose Fernandez’s Boat Sue Pitcher’s Estate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The parents of the two other victims killed when Jose Fernandez’s boat crashed near Government Cut are suing the late pitcher’s estate for $2 million each.
According to the Sun Sentinel, the families of Emilio Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25, have filed personal injury and negligence lawsuits in their deaths on September 25, 2016.
A final report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which investigates boating accidents, is still pending. Questions still remain over who was driving the boat.
At the time of the crash, all three men had been drinking but only Fernandez was over the legal limit. He and Rivero also had cocaine in their system, the Miami-Dade medical Medical Examiner’s Office revealed.
On Friday, Fernandez’s lawyer told the Sun Sentinel that there may be indications that Fernandez did not voluntarily use the drug.
Fernandez’s mother petitioned to take over the Marlins star’s estate in January. It’s valued between $2 million and $3 million.