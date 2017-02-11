Cyclists Pedal For A Cure In 7th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Roughly 4,000 cyclists pedaled for a cause Saturday in a ride raising money and awareness in the fight against cancer.

Scott Lagasite rode in this year’s Dolphins Cancer Challenge because he loves the sport and because he’s a survivor.

“To me this is a big deal,” he said. “Unfortunately, I found cancer two years ago in myself. But as an avid cyclist, I’m fortunate that I found it because of cycling. And I’m cured and I’m good, moving forward in life.”

Riders chose from one of five different routes, ranging from a 14-mile ride to the 100-mile trek, with all cyclists crossing the finish line inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Former Miami Dolphins tight end Troy Drayton rode with someone special in mind.

“It meant a lot to me,” he said. “I’m riding for my aunt and for all the cancer patients who are suffering from this debilitating disease. This is what we’re riding for. We’re riding to find a cure for cancer.”

And it wasn’t just Miami’s professional athletes that took part.

“I just love being around the people that care,” said UM Head Coach Mark Richt. “This is a great event. It’s the number one event in the NFL, as far as fundraiser of any kind, and it’s for fighting cancer. So it’s a great day.”

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the DCC. Not only did the station’s very own Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer promote the ride during his forecasts, he rode the full 100 miles.

The ride was a personal challenge for him. His mother is a cancer survivor.

“My mother is cancer free today,” Setzer said after finishing the race. “So I’m riding for her and riding for all the others that have been touched by cancer.”

Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $16.5 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.