Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Front Of Miami Beach Home

February 10, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Miami Beach, Robbery

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) —  Miami Beach Police are searching for the culprit who robbed a woman in her own driveway.

Police say the woman was in the driveway of her home on North Bay Road Thursday around 7:30 a.m.

That’s when a hooded man, armed with a gun walked up to her as she had her back turned.

The bandit got away with a price piece but not before cameras caught an image of the masked man.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

