Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Front Of Miami Beach Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Police are searching for the culprit who robbed a woman in her own driveway.
Police say the woman was in the driveway of her home on North Bay Road Thursday around 7:30 a.m.
That’s when a hooded man, armed with a gun walked up to her as she had her back turned.
The bandit got away with a price piece but not before cameras caught an image of the masked man.
Police are asking anyone with information in the case to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.