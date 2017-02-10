Trump Talks Trade With Japan’s Prime Minister Ahead Of Florida Trip

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI(CBSMiami) — Before heading to Florida, President Donald Trump invited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House where the two talked trade and the future of U.S. – Japan relations.

“We will seek a trading relationship that is free, fair and reciprocal, benefitting both of our countries,” said President Trump.

Prime Minister Abe laid out the reasons why he thinks America still needs a trade agreement with Asian countries even though President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.

“Free and fair common set of rules to be created for the free trade regime in the region and that was the purpose of TPP and that importance has not changed, I myself believe that,” said Prime Minister Abe.

Security is another topic of concern with Japan relying upon the U.S. for protection.

“It’s a dangerous area. With North Korea shooting off nuclear weapons, testing nuclear bombs and shooting off missiles,” said Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy.

President Trump also focused on Far East international issues when he held a late night phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We had a very, very good talk last night. Discussed a lot of subjects. It was a long talk,” said President Trump.

President Trump told President Jinping that the U.S. will stick with its decades old “One-China” policy which officially recognizes China’s sovereignty over Taiwan.

Relations between the US and China became strained after President Trump took a phone call with Taiwan’s president in December – something no U.S. president has done since 1979.

President Trump did not address allegations that his National Security Adviser Mike Flynn talked about U.S. sanctions with Russia before President Barack Obama left office.

The Washington Post said it has sources from nine different Trump administration officials who said Gen. Flynn did talk about sanctions with Russia. The Kremlin denies the report.

As for the weekend, the president and prime minister will continue talks and get in a round of golf.