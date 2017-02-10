WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Teen Stabbed At Metrorail Station

February 10, 2017 5:55 AM
Filed Under: MetroRail, Miami, Teen Stabbed

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami teen was hospitalized after he was stabbed at a Metrorail station.

The 14-year-old was at the Earlington Heights station, at 2100 NW 41st Street, around 10:30 p.m. when he saw two homeless men about to get into a fight.

When the teen intervened, he was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife by one of the men identified as 49-year-old James Mac.

The injured teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma where he was listed as stable.

Mac was taken into custody and will face charges.

