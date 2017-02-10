Teen Stabbed At Metrorail Station

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami teen was hospitalized after he was stabbed at a Metrorail station.
The 14-year-old was at the Earlington Heights station, at 2100 NW 41st Street, around 10:30 p.m. when he saw two homeless men about to get into a fight.
When the teen intervened, he was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife by one of the men identified as 49-year-old James Mac.
The injured teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma where he was listed as stable.
Mac was taken into custody and will face charges.