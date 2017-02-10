SPECIAL REPORT | President Trump and Japanese PM Joint News Conference

State CFO Atwater To Resign After Legislative Session

February 10, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Florida Legislature, Politics

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – State Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater has announced that he will resign from his Cabinet position after the 2017 legislative session wraps up.

Atwater, a Republican, said he will accept an executive position at Florida Atlantic University. Atwater unsuccessfully sought the presidency at FAU three years ago.

“I am honored to join FAU in such a significant capacity,” Atwater said. “While I would have preferred to embrace this opportunity at a later date, the timing of crucial university initiatives warranted an accelerated transition.”

Gov. Rick Scott will appoint Atwater’s replacement.

The News service of Florida contributed to this report.

