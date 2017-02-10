State CFO Atwater To Resign After Legislative Session

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – State Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater has announced that he will resign from his Cabinet position after the 2017 legislative session wraps up.
Atwater, a Republican, said he will accept an executive position at Florida Atlantic University. Atwater unsuccessfully sought the presidency at FAU three years ago.
“I am honored to join FAU in such a significant capacity,” Atwater said. “While I would have preferred to embrace this opportunity at a later date, the timing of crucial university initiatives warranted an accelerated transition.”
Gov. Rick Scott will appoint Atwater’s replacement.
The News service of Florida contributed to this report.