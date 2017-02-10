Stage 4 Cancer Survivor To Ride Again In Dolphins Cancer Challenge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is just one day away and CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the big event.

The 7th annual bike ride on Saturday benefits the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, where Camille Moses is a volunteer.

It’s a place she knows very well.

“It’s sacred. I love being here,” Camille told CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana. “I came in here very sick. I was wheeled in here. I couldn’t even move. I had cancer in 3 of my organs. Cancer in my pancreas, my liver was full of cancer, and in my lungs.”

This March marks 5 years since Camille’s frightening Stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Her first doctor told her she wouldn’t live to see that Christmas.

But Camille says the team at Sylvester gave her hope.

She underwent 17 months of aggressive chemotherapy and is happy and healthy today.

“I knew the chemo was working,” she said. “I took it as my job. This is my job to let this chemo work. I told the cancer it had to leave my body and it couldn’t interfere with my life anymore.”

While she’s no longer the patient, Camille still considers helping fight cancer to be a calling of sorts.

She’s part of the Patient Advisory Council at Sylvester where she gives current fighters a dose of inspiration.

“I’m kind of here now to scream it from the rooftops, because I don’t want anyone else to get told go home and die when there is hope. And my line is, ‘Hope is free, we can all have it’.”

She wants to spread that hope as part of “Team Hurricane” at the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

She’s riding 14 miles for the cause, but others will ride up to 100 miles Saturday.

She won’t just be riding for herself.

Her mother died of pancreatic cancer when Camille was 24-years-old.

She’s also riding in honor of the friends she’s made during her journey who are still in the midst of their own cancer battles.

It will be Camille’s second time participating in the DCC, and she says it won’t be her last.

“The DCC is so important and I am living proof,” she says. “I am living proof because all the money goes right here to Sylvester and because of that research I’m alive and healthy.”

