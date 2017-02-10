Rumored Marlins Bidder Has Presidential Connection

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Presidential First Daughter Ivanka Trump’s brother-in-law has a preliminary agreement to buy the Miami Marlins for about $1.6 billion, according to a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Joshua Kushner is a New York City businessman, and investor, and part of the real estate family that also includes Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law who is also an adviser to the president.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that real estate mogul Charles Kushner was part of a potential purchase group. Kushner is father-in-law to Ivanka Trump.

The Marlins and owner Jeffrey Loria have not commented publicly on negotiations.

The preliminary agreement preceded due diligence by Kushner, the source said, adding the final offer could be much lower than $1.6 billion. Other parties are also interested in buying the Marlins, and Loria might reopen negotiations with them.

Any sale must be approved by at least three-quarters of Major League Baseball teams.

Some Marlins fans were not to happy that the team may be sold.

“If the Marlins were to (be sold), see it would be pretty sad thing not to have that childhood experience anymore,” said “Adam”.

Loria, who is one of the least popular sports figures in South Florida history, bought the team in 2002 for $158 million.

While the Fish won a World Series, Loria dismantled the team several times, causing a good number fans to turn on him. He also got the city and county to pony multi-millions to build Marlins Stadium, which irked local politicos.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said if the sale goes through, the county will lose. The Marlins’ agreement with the county was that taxpayers would foot a large part of the price tag for the stadium in exchange for a percentage of profits from a sale.

On a sliding scale, the longer Loria stayed the lower the percentage.

“If he sells after March of 2018, there is nothing, no sharing in the profits of the sale of the team,” said Gimenez.

Some Marlins fans, whose tax dollars helped build the stadium, took a philosophical approach to the sale.

“I like baseball so if that’s what it took, so be it, they’ll have All-Star game here,” said Pablo Garcia.

If the deal goes through Loria could walk away a billion dollars richer, but the next owner will be stuck in the stadium deal for 25 plus years.

“They have to stay ‘til the bonds are paid off. They will not be paid off until the late 2040s,” Gimenez explained. “Not only you and I, (but) our children and grandchildren will be paying those bonds.”

