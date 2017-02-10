WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

Pres. Trump To Host Japan’s PM In Palm Beach Over Weekend

February 10, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Japan, Politics

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo at the so-called “Winter White House” over the weekend.

The president and the prime minister will leave Friday afternoon for the Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach.

Over the weekend, they will get in a round of golf and discuss trade issues, particularly in light of President Trump withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

President Trump also focused on Far East international issues when he held a late night phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. President Trump told President Jinping that the U.S. will stick with its decades old “One-China” policy which officially recognizes China’s sovereignty over Taiwan. Relations between the US and China became strained after President Trump took a phone call with Taiwan’s president in December – something no US president has done since 1979.

Trump’s getaway last weekend, during the annual Red Cross Ball, was met with protests from an estimated 3,000 demonstrators. Organizers of the march have vowed to protest against Trump whenever he returns to Palm Beach.

