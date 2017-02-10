NBA Tells Players To Place Nice On Twitter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiamiAP) — The NBA has cautioned its players to be careful of smack talk on Twitter which may escalate into a full-blown war of words.
The reminder was issued in a memo from the league to all 30 teams. It comes about two weeks after Portland’s Twitter account mocked Dallas’ Chandler Parsons for air balling a 3-point attempt, a tweet that sparked a back-and-forth between Parsons and Blazers guard CJ McCollum.
Parsons later said it was all in good fun.
In the memo, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum didn’t specifically reference that exchange but said: “recently … some teams have crossed the line between appropriate and inappropriate.”
The league urged teams to “properly and extensively train” social-media staff members to ensure they know what’s appropriate. Examples the league cited as inappropriate included embarrassing or belittling opponents, and criticizing officiating.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo
TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press
contributed to this report.)