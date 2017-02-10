Man Arrested On Gun Charge In Jupiter Triple Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JUPITER (CBSMiami/AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with a triple murder in Jupiter home.
Charles Vorpagel, 27, is now facing a federal firearms charge.
Vorpagel rented the home where the bodies of 25-year-old Sean Henry, 20-year-old Kelli Doherty, and 24-year-old Brandi El-Salhy were found Sunday night.
Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow says the FBI arrested Charles Vorpagel Thursday afternoon.
Kitzerow said the shooting didn’t appear to be “a random act of violence.” He added that they are waiting to question another person who was found shot a short distance from the home the night of the killings. That person remains in the hospital.
Vorpagel’s connection to the shootings remains unclear. Police have said they have a “person of interest” in the deaths.