Florida’s Strongest Female High School Student Sets National Record

Do you even lift bro?

Even if you do, Victoria Jefferson still can probably outlift you.

Who is Victoria Jefferson?

An 18-year-old high school senior at Ocoee High School that recently put a stake in the claim of being the strongest female high school student in America.

Jefferson set a national high school record last week when she bench-pressed 305 pounds, en route to her second straight FHSAA weightlifting state championship.

A former basketball player turned full-time weight lifting athlete, Jefferson had presses of 265 and 285 pounds during the state championship meet before going for the record of 305.

Jefferson reportedly told ClickOrlando.com prior to the meet that she wanted to go for “the big number” – and once she successfully pushed what essentially equals the weight of an average NFL offensive lineman off her chest, the crowd went into a frenzy.

More impressively, Jefferson is one of the top students in her graduating class. She carries a 4.6 GPA and plans to pursue a nursing degree and eventually become an anesthesiologist.

Get big, bro.

