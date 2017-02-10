Dolphins Cancer Challenge Weekend Kicks Off At Hard Rock Stadium

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Thousands of South Floridians are getting ready to lace up their racing shoes and jump on their bikes to ride in the fight against cancer at the 7th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge on Saturday, but tonight, it’s all about the party!
The DCC and the Miami Dolphins are hosting its annual Friday Night Kick-Off Party at Hard Rock Stadium. Executives, players and alumni will mix and mingle with participants as they gear up for the big ride and pick up their credentials.
Saturday’s signature event includes five bike routes through South Florida, a run/walk 5K, a Finish Line Concert featuring The Counting Crows on the Hard Rock Stage as well as the addition of a Dolphins Youth Ride and a Youth 5K for kids ages 14-17 – extending the opportunity for cancer fighters to be of all ages and all capabilities.
One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. These donations support healthy lifestyles, community awareness and cancer research at Sylvester.
CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.
CBS4’s Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer will be riding the 100-mile course in honor of his mother, who battled and beat lung cancer. Click here if you’d like to support Craig and help him reach his goal.