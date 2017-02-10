WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Dolphins Cancer Challenge Weekend Kicks Off At Hard Rock Stadium

February 10, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Cancer, Craig Setzer, DCC, Dolphins Cancer Challenge, Health

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Thousands of South Floridians are getting ready to lace up their racing shoes and jump on their bikes to ride in the fight against cancer at the 7th Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge on Saturday, but tonight, it’s all about the party!

The DCC and the Miami Dolphins are hosting its annual Friday Night Kick-Off Party at Hard Rock Stadium. Executives, players and alumni will mix and mingle with participants as they gear up for the big ride and pick up their credentials.

Saturday’s signature event includes five bike routes through South Florida, a run/walk 5K, a Finish Line Concert featuring The Counting Crows on the Hard Rock Stage as well as the addition of a Dolphins Youth Ride and a Youth 5K for kids ages 14-17 – extending the opportunity for cancer fighters to be of all ages and all capabilities.

One hundred percent of the money raised in the DCC goes to research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. These donations support healthy lifestyles, community awareness and cancer research at Sylvester.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

CBS4’s Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer will be riding the 100-mile course in honor of his mother, who battled and beat lung cancer. Click here if you’d like to support Craig and help him reach his goal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia