Bullets Strike Little Haiti Elementary School

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – More gunfire rang out Friday night, this time with bullets striking the side of a Little Haiti elementary school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted at around 7 p.m. that two shots were fired, hitting Toussaint L’Ouverture Elementary School at 120 NE 59th Street.

Sickening. After earlier shootings that threatened many and injured three, shots are fired again and strike Toussaint L'Ouverture elementary — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 11, 2017

Carvalho said fortunately none of the students or staff in the after-school program were hurt.

Students and staff at Toussaint L'Overture Elementary are safe after bullets strike school. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 11, 2017

The shooting comes just hours after three teens were struck in a drive-by near Carol City High School.

According to Carvahlo, two of the victims are students at the high school. A third unidentified person was also injured.

Making matters worse, two buses were shot at in Brownsville much earlier in the day.

Carvalho showed up to the school following the incident.

“Sadly, once again unacceptable tragedy was averted in the streets of Miami-Dade. On their way to school, in a private van, 14 children, 14 children ranging from kindergarten to middle school age, could’ve become the latest victims of a horrific tragedy,” said Carvalho. “I believe we are living through a miracle.”

Coincidentally, Brownsville Middle School was locked down for a while after what Carvalho said was “an unreported incident involving an armed individual” near the school.

He says these senseless acts of violence must come to an end.