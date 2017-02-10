3 Injured In Shooting Near Carol City Senior High School

February 10, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Carol City Senior High School, Crime, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon near Carol City Senior High School that left three people injured, including two 9th grade students.

The shooting happened on 187th Street in between Carol City Middle School and Carol City Senior High.

According to Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo, both students attend the high school.

A third unidentified person was also injured.

Police have not released the conditions of the victims, , but one person was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Authorities have put Carol City Middle School and Barbara Hawkins Elementary on lockdown.

If you have any information that help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia