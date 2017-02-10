3 Injured In Shooting Near Carol City Senior High School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon near Carol City Senior High School that left three people injured, including two 9th grade students.
The shooting happened on 187th Street in between Carol City Middle School and Carol City Senior High.
According to Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo, both students attend the high school.
A third unidentified person was also injured.
Police have not released the conditions of the victims, , but one person was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
Authorities have put Carol City Middle School and Barbara Hawkins Elementary on lockdown.
If you have any information that help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
