Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Gorsuch “Disheartened” Over President’s Comments

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is being criticized by his own Supreme Court nominee for comments he made about federal judges and the U.S. has a new attorney general.

President Trump was on hand as Jeff Sessions was sworn in as Attorney General Thursday morning in the Oval Office.

“Today’s ceremony should be seen as a clear message to the gang members and drug dealers terrorizing innocent people, your day is over,” said President Trump.

Sessions said he will focus on crime, terrorism, and immigration.

“We need a lawful system of immigration. One that serves the interest of the people of the United States,” said Sessions.

Next, the White House will focus on getting President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch through the confirmation process.

“Judge Gorsuch is an exceptionally qualified nominee. Probably, there’s rarely been anybody more qualified,” said Trump.

President Trump praised Gorsuch during a lunch with Democratic senators.

“I urge you all to confirm him,” said Trump.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said Judge Gorsuch told him that he’s “disheartened” and “demoralized” about President Trump’s criticisms of the federal judiciary.

President Trump claims Blumenthal distorted the judge’s comments.

“His comments were misrepresented,” said President Trump.

But former Senator Kelly Ayotte – who has been guiding Judge Gorsuch through the Senate meetings confirmed the judge made the statement.

The Senate is expected to proceed to a final vote on Congressman Tom Price to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services Thursday evening or Friday.

On Friday, President Trump is expected to host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe. The president will later head to Mar-A-Lago in Florida and host the prime minister for the weekend.