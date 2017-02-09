Snowmaker Up North Leads To Canceled Flights Down South

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A strong snowmaking system moving into the Mid-Atlantic and northeast has led to flight cancellations in sunny, and warm, South Florida.
Thursday morning at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 64 flights were delayed and more than three dozen were flights canceled into airports in New York, New Jersey, Boston, and Philadelphia. Those numbers were expected to increase throughout the day.
Miami International Airport reported nearly 50 arrivals and departures for northeastern airports were canceled as of around 8 a.m.
Those numbers pale in comparison to the nearly 1,700 flights that have been canceled at New York City’s three major airports.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says Newark International has the most cancellations with 607 as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by 572 at LaGuardia and 508 at JFK for a total of 1,687 flights. The agency says that’s roughly 50 percent of the daily flights at the three airports.
Flight cancellations in the New York metro area and other northeastern states began Wednesday as the storm approached the region.
The National Weather Service predicted that the Boston area and eastern Maine could get 12 to 18 inches of snow, and a blizzard warning has been issued for all of Long Island until 6 p.m. Thursday. New York City could see 8 to 12 inches and the Philadelphia area 4 to 8 inches. Near whiteout conditions are possible, with the snow expected to fall at a clip of 2 to 4 inches per hour at its peak.
Officials also are warning of high winds, coastal flooding and power outages.
The snow is expected taper off by the early afternoon in the Philadelphia and New York City areas, but New Englanders should brace for snowfall through the evening commute.
