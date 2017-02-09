Rothstein On Heat: “The Main Thing Is The Team Got Healthy”

WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

February 9, 2017 11:47 AM
Miami Heat FOX Sports studio analyst and former Heat coach, Ron Rothstein joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the streaking Miami Heat team, which has now won 12 straight games. Rothstein also gives credit to Erick Spoelstra on pushing this roster to exceed expectations and discusses that the biggest key for Heat is getting healthy.

On Miami getting healthier- “I think the main thing is the team got healthy, as simple as that. When you put a new group together it takes time for them to trust one another.”

On players buying into coach Spoelstra- “When guys are willing to commit and put in the work and buy into the mantra, be willing to help one another, you see the results.”

“He has a great way of processing situations and understanding that not every mistake is the end of the world, there’s the next play and the next moment.”

