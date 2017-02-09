Real Estate Developer May Have Offered $1.6 Billion To Buy Marlins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Spring Training just days away, there could be some big news surrounding the Miami Marlins.

Forbes is reporting that a handshake deal is in place that would see the Marlins sold for a whopping $1.6 billion (that’s billion with a ‘B’), according to team president David Samson.

Current owner Jeffrey Loria, who is one of the least popular sports figures in South Florida history, bought the team in 2002 for $158 million.

Since then he has added a new ballpark that cost taxpayers $639 million. The Marlins have yet to enjoy a winning season since moving into Marlins Park, which certainly has played a role in keeping attendance numbers low.

Last season Miami had the lowest average attendance in the National League, drawing 21,405 per game, and even that number seems large to anyone who did show up for games and saw all the empty seats.

The only information about the potential buyer is that he is a real estate developer based in New York City.

Per the article, the hangup in the deal is that the buyer does not have the liquid funds to complete the purchase. With much of his money tied up in real estate, it would up to Major League Baseball to allow this buyer the amount of debt it would likely take to buy the team.

That doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but it’s certainly something to keep in mind.

As for the Marlins, the team is considered by many as one on the rise.

With a solid lineup and strong bullpen, Miami could be a playoff contender in 2017 and beyond.