Khizr Khan Offers Message Of Hope After Court Ruling: ‘Make Friends With Your Neighbors’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Khizr Khan, the man who took center stage at the Democratic National Convention, visited a local mosque Thursday night to speak about his belief that the majority of Americans value Muslims.

His DNC speech not only put him on the national radar, but the international one as well.

Thursday night, at the Islamic Center of Greater Miami in Miami Gardens, an emotional Khan told the audience it almost didn’t happen.

“We sat down for two days in our home and we asked our other children and they said do not go. We asked our friends, they told us do not go. We sat in our home,” he explained.

He says he and his wife ultimately decided it was the right thing to do.

Ever since then, Khan has been traveling around the country speaking.

He brings a message of hope, encouraging his Muslim brothers and sisters to make an effort to show their communities that they are not to be feared.

“Make friends with your neighbors. Go to their events. Invite them to your events, without any political agenda, just simple friendship,” he said.

Khan, whose son was an Army captain and died in Baghdad in 2004, reserved his harshest words for Trump on the day the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate the president’s travel ban.

“Two-thirds of his wives are immigrants. Mothers of his children are immigrants,” he said. :How dare he has forgotten that, so we will remind him.”

And so Thursday night, after his speech, he reminded everyone that we are a country of immigrants and celebrated the court’s decision to put a hold on the immigration ban.

“It alienates us. It alienates us to a level where my sons and daughters, serving in harm’s way or not, properly protected. I am concerned for their well-beings,” he said.

Khan was asked whether or not he would ever get into politics. He said he feels he has greater power traveling around speaking to everyday people and so that’s what he will continue to do.