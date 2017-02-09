Kendall Catholic School Temporarily Evacuated After Bomb Threat

February 9, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Bomb Threat, Kendall, School Bomb Threat

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A private Catholic school in Kendall was temporarily evacuated after a bomb threat was received via a text message.

Miami-Dade police received a call from Saint John Neumann Catholic School which said the threatening text message had come from a student’s iPad.

As a precaution the school was evacuated; the students, teachers, and staff were ushered across the street. Specially trained bomb sniffing dogs were then brought in to sweep the campus.

Miami-Dade police said all students have been accounted.

Around 11 a.m. the all clear was given and the kids were allowed to return to class.

