Kendall Catholic School Temporarily Evacuated After Bomb Threat

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A private Catholic school in Kendall was temporarily evacuated after a bomb threat was received via a text message.
Miami-Dade police received a call from Saint John Neumann Catholic School which said the threatening text message had come from a student’s iPad.
As a precaution the school was evacuated; the students, teachers, and staff were ushered across the street. Specially trained bomb sniffing dogs were then brought in to sweep the campus.
Miami-Dade police said all students have been accounted.
Around 11 a.m. the all clear was given and the kids were allowed to return to class.