‘It’s a Miracle’: Nik Wallenda On Death-Defying Circus Accident

SARASOTA (CBSMiami) – The show must go on after a dangerous accident during a death-defying high-wire act at a Florida circus that left five people hospitalized.

During a news conference, the CEO of Circus Arts Conservatory says Circus Sarasota will kick off Friday but it is unclear if Nik Wallenda’s pyramid act will be performed.

Wallenda said, “it’s a miracle” that everyone will be able to walk away from the accident.

The eight-person pyramid plummeted to the ground during practice Wednesday. Five members of the troupe came crashing down about 30 feet.

Three performers are in the Intensive Care Unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Doctors say they’re being treated for broken bones, a fractured pelvic bone, and a traumatic brain injury. All of them are expected to survive.

Wallenda said thanks to their athleticism, some of the performers have been or will be released Thursday.

“I have been assured everyone will fully recover. It’s a miracle. One guy was up over 40 feet high and he will walk out on his own today. He has three broken toes,” said Wallenda.

He says he does not know what happened, but thinks when the accident occurred, he jumped down and went into rescue mode, trying to help those around him.

“When the accident happened, I grabbed the wire, got to the platform. Don’t remember how I got to the ground. Someone said I jumped – let go of the wire. I feel I did. I don’t know. I just went into rescue mode. What can I do, who can I help,” said Wallenda.

Wallenda said they will all sit down at some point and figure out what can be done differently to avoid another accident.

“We take risks. That’s what we do,” said Wallenda.