In The Recruiting Huddle: Hector Vargas – Ronald Reagan

PLAYER: Hector Vargas
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Doral Ronald Reagan
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 190
SCOUTING: Having watched this tremendous football prospect the past two years, there is no doubt that this offseason will be huge. After spending the spring with Champagnat Catholic, he returned to help the Bison to a productive season – with a lot of new faces. Vargas is a physical football talent who is not afraid to run when needed. He has a solid throwing arm and is learning how to read defenses better all the time. Also, he responds to a coaching staff that continues to teach. Vargas has a chance to start turning heads in the spring – with his zip, athleticism and arm strength. Many of the colleges we spoke to will certainly keep their eye on his progress.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4721422/hector-vargas