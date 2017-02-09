In The Recruiting Huddle: Chris Metayer – Miami Central

PLAYER: Chris Metayer

POSITION: S/OLB

SCHOOL: Miami Central

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: Here is a football talent that we had the pleasure of watching two years ago while he was at Hialeah – and then followed his progress last season. Although he was injured and has had to work hard to get back, when he’s operating at full speed, there is no telling how good he can be. Metayer is long, quick and has a nose for the ball. You could tell, early on in his career, that he was going to be special. His ball skills, at a young age, were indeed impressive. As he has grown, you can see him develop and give the Rockets’ coaching staff plenty of options. While he still has the agility to play safety, college coaches are opening up their options where he would best fit in. This is going to be a breakout season for him.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4143114/chris-metayer